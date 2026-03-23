Body of missing teen with autism found in Maitland lake

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Maitland Police Department tells us they believe they have found the body of a missing teenager.

Officers said Sunday night that they recovered the body of Na-Sean Kirkland, a 13-year-old child with autism who was reported missing over the weekend.

Investigators made a tentative identification of the body after discovering it at Lake Eulalia in Maitland.

Kirkland was first reported missing on Saturday evening.

He was last seen in the Windgrove Trail area before authorities launched a search for the teenager.

Lake Eulalia is located just north of Lake Avenue.

According to investigators, the site where the body was found is in close proximity to the boy’s home.

The Maitland Police Department has not yet provided a confirmed identification or released a cause of death.

The department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

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