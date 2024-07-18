Body of missing boy, 3, found in body of water at Orange County resort

The body of a missing 3-year-old boy with autism has been recovered in a body of water, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must share that our deputies have found Rakim Akbari deceased in a body of water at the resort where he was reported missing this morning,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. “Our detectives are still looking into how this tragedy occurred. We are grieving his loss, and our prayers are with his family.

It is with heavy hearts that we must share that our deputies have found Rakim Akbari deceased in a body of water at the resort where he was reported missing this morning. Our detectives are still looking into how this tragedy occurred.



We are grieving his loss, and our prayers… pic.twitter.com/3huAOOo0u4 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 18, 2024

EARLIER STORY:

Deputies in Orange County are searching for a missing boy.

Deputies said 3-year-old Rakim Akbari wandered away from a resort Thursday morning in the 8800 block of Palm Village Circle.

Law enforcement is searching the area, which is not far from the entrance to Disney World’s property at State Road 535 and World Center Drive.

Deputies said Rakim, who also goes by “Tuda,” has autism, and there is extreme concern for his well-being.

He was last seen wearing white pajama pants and a maroon shirt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking searchers in the area to check water and waterways for the boy.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group