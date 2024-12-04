Big changes coming to Disney World in 2025

LAKE BEUNA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is set to bring even more magic into 2025.

Test Track is set to return with a new storyline, and a new evening parade, “Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away,” will debut.

Adventureland will open a pirates-themed tavern, and EPCOT will add a luxury lounge inside Spaceship Earth.

Disney is also set to open a new live show, “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After,” which promises wickedly fun entertainment.

