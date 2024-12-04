Local

Below-average cold continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see below-average temperatures for the rest of the week.

Our area will see sunny skies and cold nights until the start of next week.

Highs in Orlando will be around 69 degrees on Wednesday and 75 degrees on Thursday.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s for most of Central Florida Wednesday nights.

After a slight temperature rise on Thursday, we will slide back down over the weekend.

Our area will see milder temperatures by next week.

