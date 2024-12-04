Below-average cold continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see below-average temperatures for the rest of the week.

Our area will see sunny skies and cold nights until the start of next week.

Highs in Orlando will be around 69 degrees on Wednesday and 75 degrees on Thursday.

Read: Rescue efforts underway for woman who may have fallen into sinkhole while looking for cat

Overnight lows will be in the 40s for most of Central Florida Wednesday nights.

After a slight temperature rise on Thursday, we will slide back down over the weekend.

Watch: Celebrity Equinox sails from Port Canaveral for the first time

Our area will see milder temperatures by next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:





©2024 Cox Media Group