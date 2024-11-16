Beautiful day ahead with warm temperatures; rainy midweek expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a gorgeous day!

A nice cool start, with temps in the 50s, will be followed by a mostly sunny and warm day.

Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

The great weather will also continue tomorrow; it will be a comfy start with a pleasantly warm afternoon.

Next week, moisture from what’s left of Tropical Storm Sara will meet our next cold front.

Weather 11/16

This will make for a soggy day on Wednesday.

The same font will also bring another big drop in our temps for the end of next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group