Beautiful day ahead with warm temperatures; rainy midweek expected

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Weather 11/16

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a gorgeous day!  

A nice cool start, with temps in the 50s, will be followed by a mostly sunny and warm day.  

Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.  

The great weather will also continue tomorrow; it will be a comfy start with a pleasantly warm afternoon.

Next week, moisture from what’s left of Tropical Storm Sara will meet our next cold front.  

This will make for a soggy day on Wednesday.  

The same font will also bring another big drop in our temps for the end of next week.  

