Be Prepared: How to stay safe and get ready for 2025 hurricane season

With the 20205 Atlantic Hurricane Season just days away, it's important for everyone in Florida to be prepared.

Here are some of the things you can do to help keep yourself and your family safe.

1) Make An Evacuation Plan

Before the storms roll in, residents should make an evacuation plan.

Evacuation maps are available at FloridaDisaster.org.

If you live near the coast, you should know what evacuation zone you live in.

2) Build Your Hurricane Supply Kit

The big things you will need are water, batteries, and cash.

Experts recommend a minimum three-day supply of water (one gallon per person per day), non-perishable food, flashlights, portable phone chargers, and a battery-powered weather radio.

You should also keep mind on prescription medications, important documents in sealed waterproof bags, pet supplies, and board games or books if the power goes out.

3) Fortify Your Home

Florida homeowners should clear their gutters, trim trees, and secure loose outdoor items like lawn furniture and grills.

You should also be able to secure the windows of your home with plywood or storm shutters, if possible.

Stockpiling sandbags is also a great move now to avoid the long lines at distributing sites, as organized systems directly threaten the state.

4) Stay Informed

Download official emergency apps like FEMA or Florida Storms, and sign up for county alerts via text.

Don’t rely on social media rumors—stick with trusted sources like the National Hurricane Center and WFTV’s team of meteorologists.

Preparation is your greatest defense before disaster strikes.

