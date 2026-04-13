“BarkChella” Brings Dog‑Friendly Music Festival Vibes to Orlando

Music festival season is going to the dogs — literally.

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BarkHaven Orlando is hosting BarkChella, a dog‑friendly music and nightlife event happening Saturday, April 18, designed for both pups and their people.

The festival runs from 5 p.m. until late and features live DJ performances, glowing lights, interactive experiences, and plenty of tail‑wagging entertainment. Dogs are welcome but not required.

Chase Bowden, assistant general manager at BarkHaven says, “This is our second dog friendly rave style music festival. The first one we named EDC, Electric Dog Carnival, and it was a huge hit. People have been asking for another one, so since this is Coachella weekend, we went with Barkchella. It’s like Coachella, but your dog is invited.”

BarkChella will feature live DJs CHYMERA and CHASENSPACE, along with special guest DJ sets throughout the night. Attendees can also expect a full foam party, bubbles, and glowing visuals to create a festival‑style atmosphere.

Four‑legged guests can enjoy Pawlicious doggie ice cream, while humans can browse Ohana Auro’s handmade jewelry, crafts, and other vendor offerings.

BarkHaven is located near downtown Orlando, between Ivanhoe Village and the Mills 50 District.

Bowden says dogs are invited but not required for entry to Barkchella.

More information about admission, memberships and event details are available on BarkHaven’s website.

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