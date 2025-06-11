Axiom-4 launch to International Space Space delayed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX has scrubbed the Axiom-4 mission that was set to take off from the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday morning.

SpaceX says more time is needed to repair a leak found during post-static fire booster inspections.

A new launch date has not yet been announced. SpaceX says it will review available dates after repairs are complete.

When it eventually goes up, the crew will spend 14 days on the International Space Station. Their experiments will include studying the impact of microgravity on the brain.

