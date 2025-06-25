Local

Axiom 4 crew successfully launches from Florida to International Space Station

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Axiom 4 Mission has successfully launched from the Florida Space Coast on Wednesday morning.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Axiom 4 Mission has successfully launched from the Florida Space Coast on Wednesday morning.

The Axiom 4 mission was a crewed launch heading to the International Space Station.

It took off on Wednesday at 2:31 AM from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This mission marks the first flight for the Dragon spacecraft supporting Axiom 4.

Additionally, it is the second flight for the first-stage booster, which previously launched a Starlink mission.

