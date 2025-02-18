Attorneys to discuss lawsuit against sheriff’s office after 3 killed in Pine Hills mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local attorneys plan to give an update on Tuesday and share details on a lawsuit against the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit stems from a deadly mass shooting in Pine Hills in 2023.

Three people died, including a local journalist and a 9-year-old girl. Several others were also hurt.

The attorneys claim the sheriff’s office contributed to what happened that day.

The lawsuit claims that deputies at the time did not protect the three people who died in that shooting.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the three victims, T’Yonna Major, Brandi Turner, and Dylan Lyons.

The attorneys claim deputies on the scene did not inform Turner, who lived in Pine Hills with her daughter, 9-year-old Tyonna Major, that there was an ongoing search for a suspected shooter when the pair was coming home from school.

According to the suit, Turner even asked investigators what was going on at the time, and she was told that everything was ok, even though they were still looking for the 19-year-old suspected gunman, Keith Moses.

The complaint goes on to say that deputies also did not inform 24-year-old Dylon Lyons, who was a news reporter at Spectrum News 13, that he was at the crime scene where the first fatal shooting occurred, and, as a result, the reporter was unaware of the danger.

Lyons was killed on the scene.

Channel 9 will have a crew at a news conference on the lawsuit at 10 a.m. and share updates on Eyewitness News.

