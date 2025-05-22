Attempted Bank Robbery and Bomb Threat at Truist Bank in Clermont

, Fla. — Clermont police officers say a suspect is still at large after an attempted robbery Wednesday.

Officers said they responded to the attempted bank robbery and bomb threat at Truist Bank, located at 2665 E Hwy 50, around 10:20 a.m.

Investigators said a man entered the bank, approached a teller, and presented a handwritten note demanding a large sum of money while claiming to possess a bomb.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene in a silver passenger vehicle shortly after.

They said no injuries were reported and no explosive device was found.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned male, approximately 5’7” tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeve shirt with black striping on the sleeves, tan cargo pants, black sneakers, a black hat, and a yellow medical mask.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact the Clermont Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division or call 1-800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group