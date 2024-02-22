Local

AT&T, T-Mobile, & Verizon customers report mass outages across the country

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

(Krizstian Bocsi)

Orlando, FL — If you have have no cell service Thursday morning, you are not alone.

Customers across the country are reporting mass outages.

Downdetector.com is showing a spike in AT&T cellular service outages with customers reporting no service.

Downdetector.com is also showing Verizon and T-Mobile customers have reported outages.

Due to the outage, the Seminole County Emergency Management office is sending a message to residents saying 9-1-1 is down, and for those to call there non-emergency number if needed (407-665-6650).

AT&T and other cell service providers have yet to comment on the reported outages.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

