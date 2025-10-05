Atlantic Tropics Mostly Quiet, But One System Could Develop This Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics are largely quiet in the Atlantic basin except for one area of interest with a 70% chance of development.

This area is still a tropical wave off the coast of Africa and will take a few days to become a tropical depression.

Once it develops, it will likely become a tropical storm and potentially a Category 1 hurricane.

AM 10/5/25 Tropics Update (WFTV)

No models have this system moving towards Central Florida. Most models have it following a similar path to what we saw with hurricanes Erin and Humberto.

This means the closest it could get to our coast is 500 to 600 miles away and could impact Bermuda.

It is still early in this storm’s development cycle, so we will closely monitor how it progresses.

In the long term, we are watching the southern Gulf. Conditions will become more favorable for storm development towards the middle of this month.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group