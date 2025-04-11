Arrest made in jogger’s attack in Orlando’s College Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman out for a jog early Thursday reported being attacked by a stranger on the street. The man accused of the attack is now behind bars.

The woman reportedly told police her attacker jumped on her as she ran past him at about 4:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Northumberland Avenue. That’s in the College Park area.

Police say the victim told them he tried to overpower her, but she kicked and screamed, causing him to run. She was able to run home and call 911.

She got away with minor injuries, police said.

The victim described her attacker on social media. After hearing about the attack, a neighbor checked her surveillance and spotted a man matching the suspect’s description sleeping in a nearby grassy area.

Police were able to find then arrest him.

The suspect was identified as Tyler Feight, 26. He is charged with attempted sexual battery and battery.

One neighbor, Bob Brust said, “I feel good about it in a way because I know that the authorities are doing everything they can.”

Police say Feight had been sleeping in the woods near the area for the last two months after being released from jail for battery accusations against a different woman.

According to court records, the previous incident happened in Hobby Lobby off East Colonial last year. Investigators say Feight grabbed a woman’s buttocks. He told the officers he did it as a joke. He was adjudicated guilty.

Records show Feight has a long criminal history of other cases, which include resisting an officer, battery, domestic violence, petty theft and criminal mischief.

Feight is expected to make his first appearance in court on Friday.

