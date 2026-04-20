Apple CEO Tim Cook to step down; new CEO announced

Longtime CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, will step down in the role to become the executive chairman of the company’s board of directors.

John Ternus, the senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will become Apple’s new CEO, according to a release from the tech giant.

Ternus will take office on Sept. 1.

According to Apple, the decision was approved unanimously by the board of directors.

In a statement, Ternus said:

“I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward. Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor. It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another. I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us. I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.”

New Apple CEO John Ternus Photo of new Apple CEO John Ternus provided by Apple.

Cook will continue his role as CEO through the summer as he assists Ternus with the transition, Apple wrote.

In a statement, Cook wrote:

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world. John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

As chairman, Cook will still be involved with certain aspects of the company, particularly with policymakers.

Cook has been with Apple since 1998 and took over as CEO after co-founder Steve Jobs died in 2011.

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