Local

Alert issued after 13-year-old girl reported missing in Daytona Beach

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Alert issued after 13-year-old girl reported missing in Daytona Beach An alert has been issued over a teenage girl who was reported missing in Daytona Beach. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An alert has been issued over a teenage girl who was reported missing in Daytona Beach.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for 13-year-old Jaylen Glass, who was last seen on Tuesday in Daytona Beach.

Jaylen is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of North Clyde Morris Boulevard, wearing a purple top, blue jean shorts, black socks, and black slides.

Jaylen may have a piercing on the left side of her nose and a scar on her right shoulder blade.

The Daytona Beach Police Department reported that Jaylen was last seen leaving Hinson Middle School.

Anyone with information on Jaylen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5102 or call 911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!