AG Pam Bondi to announce major anti-trafficking crackdown in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi will be in Florida on Thursday to announce recent efforts to combat human trafficking and smuggling at U.S. borders.

The announcement, scheduled for 3 p.m. in Tampa, will include participation from U.S. Attorneys from Florida and officials from Homeland Security.

This visit follows Bondi’s recent trip to Louisiana with Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem for the opening of a new immigration detention center.

The new facility is part of a broader initiative similar to “Alligator Alcatraz” and other facilities being developed in the northern parts of Florida.

Channel 9 will monitor Bondi’s news conference and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

