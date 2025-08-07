Afternoon storm pattern continues Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday will bring increased rain and storm chances, especially in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Scattered showers are expected in coastal areas during the morning hours, but the likelihood of rain and storms will rise significantly in the afternoon.

This pattern follows slightly higher coverage than Wednesday’s weather.

As the evening progresses, the storm activity is expected to diminish, although coastal showers may occur again towards daybreak.

Looking ahead to Friday, even more moisture is anticipated, further increasing the chances of rain and storms, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Highs will continue in the low 90s.

The weekend forecast suggests unsettled weather, with decent coverage of afternoon rain and storms on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

As many Central Florida students return to school on Monday, our area is expected to feature afternoon showers and storms, with temperatures in the low 90s.

