AAA reports Florida gas prices drop in the last 10 days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida fell over the last week, according to AAA.

The state average dropped 18 cents in the past 10 days. AAA reported on Sunday, Florida’s average is now at $3.36 per gallon.

A week ago, the state average was $3.55 per gallon.

“Futures prices have fallen the past two weeks, to the lowest levels in more than a month,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “This lowered the cost of gasoline production. However, Florida gas prices have been erratic this summer and an early week rally is not out of the question.”

AAA said the new state average is the lowest daily average price since July 1st of this year.

In Orlando, gas prices fell nine cents over the last week. Orlando’s gas price average is now at $3.33 per gallon.

Orlando's Gas Prices 7.22.24 Image courtesy. AAA.com (Image courtesy. AAA.com)

