AAA: Floridians see gas prices drop for the second week

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have been to the pump lately, you may have noticed gas prices have dropped.

According to AAA, gas prices in Florida have fallen for the second week and we could set a new 2023 low as the state average dropped 10 cents per gallon last week.

Sunday’s Floridians may have seen prices around $3.23 per gallon, which AAA said is the lowest daily average since early March and only 1-cent more than this year’s average of $3.22 per gallon.

“Gas prices are still following the downward momentum created by the seasonal downturn in fuel demand, coupled with stronger gasoline supplies and the switch to cheaper winter blend gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “However, the continued streak of declines is threatened by a second week of rising oil and gasoline futures prices.”

However, concerns about the war between Israel and Hamas could impact the savings. Last week, the U.S. oil price climbed 1% and has risen 7% over the past two weeks.

Gasoline futures also rose 11 cents per gallon last week, an increase of nearly 20 cents in two weeks.

If you travel over the next few days, expect to pay more in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples, and Tallahassee and less in Pensacola, Orlando, and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, according to AAA data.

