AAA: Florida gas prices fall to another 2023 low; what you’ll pay county-by-county

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mondays are a bummer, but here’s some news that might make you feel better:
Florida’s gas prices are the lowest they’ve been all year.
AAA said the plummeting price of oil has been a big contributor to the recent drop at your local service station.
Crude oil fell from $93 per barrel in late September to $72 last week.
As of Monday, the average price for regular gas statewide is $3.03 per gallon.
And you’re likely to find it even cheaper in Central Florida.
Here’s a county-by-county look at Monday’s average price per gallon:
- Lake: $2.89
- Sumter: $2.90
- Seminole: $2.92
- Brevard: $2.93
- Osceola: $2.95
- Orange: $2.96
- Polk: $2.97
- Volusia: $2.99
- Marion: $3.01
- Flagler: $3.11
