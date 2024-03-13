AAA activates Tow-to-Go program ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Orlando, FL — Like last year, St. Patrick’s Day lands on a weekend in 2024.

Celebrations may go on longer than they would on a weekday.

With this in mind, AAA has activated it’s Tow-to-Go program for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, to ensure those celebrating do not drive impaired.

The program will be active at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15th to 6 a.m. on Monday, March 18th.

Floridians can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO for a ride. Tow-to-Go is free to AAA members and non-members.

Rides are confidential and only for one person and their vehicle to be brought to a safe location within 10-miles.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance. Tow-to-Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather.

“We’re proud to be that last line of defense, keeping people from driving impaired,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA. “We also remain committed to educating the public that it’s important to find a safe ride before drinking alcohol or taking drugs. This is critical so motorists are not in the position of having to decide if they’re sober enough to drive.”

Tow-to-Go has removed more than 30,000 impaired drivers from the road since it began 25 years ago.

