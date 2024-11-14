At 8:21 a.m.: SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast

Local

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX is planning to launch another batch of Starlink satellites at 8:21 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Backup launch opportunities are also available until 9:33 a.m.

SpaceX said this will be the 18th flight for the first-stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX said the booster has previously launched mPOWER-C, OneWeb2, Intelsat 40e, Digital Globe 2, Turksat-6A, Eutelsat 36X, Ovzon-3, CRS-26, and nine Starlink missions.

SpaceX plans to land the booster on its drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean about seven and a half minutes after the launch.

