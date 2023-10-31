71 people evacuated from Disney World monorail that got a flat tire near Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seventy-one people were evacuated from a “stuck” monorail Tuesday morning at Walt Disney World, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said.

A district spokeswoman said the agency received a call at about 9:15 a.m. in reference to a “stuck monorail.”

She said Reedy Creek Fire Department and Orange County Fire Rescue firefighters spent 1 hour and 20 minutes evacuating the passengers from the monorail.

No one was injured.

Disney officials said the monorail experienced a flat tire near the Epcot parking lot toll plaza.

“No guests or cast members have reported injuries, and all passengers were safely evacuated,” a company spokesman said.

