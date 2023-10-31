News

71 people evacuated from Disney World monorail that got a flat tire near Epcot

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Disney monorail Disney monorail (wftv.com)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seventy-one people were evacuated from a “stuck” monorail Tuesday morning at Walt Disney World, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

A district spokeswoman said the agency received a call at about 9:15 a.m. in reference to a “stuck monorail.”

She said Reedy Creek Fire Department and Orange County Fire Rescue firefighters spent 1 hour and 20 minutes evacuating the passengers from the monorail.

No one was injured.

Read: Get pumped: Disney World animals celebrate National Pumpkin Day

Disney officials said the monorail experienced a flat tire near the Epcot parking lot toll plaza.

“No guests or cast members have reported injuries, and all passengers were safely evacuated,” a company spokesman said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts set to return early next year

Video: EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts set to return early next year Walt Disney World has announced the return of a popular event at EPCOT. (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!