7-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Ocoee, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — Police say a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles shut down Clarke Road Tuesday night in Ocoee.

4:15 a.m. Wednesday update:

Ocoee police have announced that Clarke Road has reopened for traffic Wednesday morning.

Ocoee police have shared this latest information with Eyewitness News: There was one fatality that resulted from the crash; the collision involved seven vehicles, including four that were badly damaged.

Channel 9’s Q McCray is working to find out the extent of injuries to others involved in the crash.

0 of 17 Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff) Deadly, 7-vehicle crash in Ocoee Ocoee police respond to a deadly crash that involved several vehicles on July 21, 2026, along Clarke Road. (WFTV staff)

You can watch his live updates from Ocoee beginning at 5 a.m. on Channel 9 and TV 27.

Original story:

The Ocoee Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving seven vehicles on Clarke Road.

According to police, the department’s Traffic Unit is conducting a traffic-homicide investigation. Officers are working to identify all those involved in the crash and to notify the victims’ next of kin.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about what happened leading up to it to contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160.

Clarke Road is closed between Edinborough Place and A.D. Mims Road and is expected to remain shut down for the next several hours while the investigation continues.

Motorists are encouraged to use Bluford Avenue or Johio Shores Road as alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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