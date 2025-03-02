62-year-old armed with AR-15 killed in officer involved shooting at Orlando art studio, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — An argument between two artists in Orlando ended with an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.

According to Orlando Police, just after 2:30 am, they were called to Faith Arts Village Orlando, an art studio complex on East Colonial Drive.

Witnesses said the two artists were working in their art studios overnight when a text message argument escalated.

According to police, the victim called 911, stating they were afraid for their life when a 62-year-old man carrying an AR-15 Style Rifle started banging on their door.

Police said when they arrived that the 62-year-old refused to drop the gun, forcing Orlando Police to open fire, shooting and killing the man.

“When a person has an AR-15 turned toward you. That is a deadly force situation. Officers are trained to respond,” said Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith.

Volunteer Security Guard for the complex, Eric Wood, said he watched as officers came to Faith Arts Village and told the 62-year-old to drop his gun.

He says he’s volunteered with Park Lake Presbyterian Church, which owns the property, for over a decade to ensure the safety of the artists working late at night.

“They were yelling numerous times to tell him to stand down. Put your weapon down. He didn’t listen,” said Wood.

According to Wood, the suspect had rented studio space at Faith Arts Village Orlando since about 2021.

Wood said he was grateful the police came when they did.

“The cops were doing their job to ensure the neighborhood safe,” said Wood.

Orlando Police said the three officers involved had activated their body-worn cameras and were not injured. OPD said they will be on paid administrative leave, which is standard for cases like this

“As with all officer-involved shootings, FDLE will conduct an independent review of the incident, that will be turned over to the State Attorney’s office. Additionally, the Orlando Police Department will conduct its own internal investigation,” said Orlando Police.









