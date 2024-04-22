News

6-year-old abducted in Melbourne found in Columbia County, according to police

6-year-old abducted in Melbourne found in Columbia County The victim informed Melbourne Police that her child was taken by multiple female suspects who attacked her and threatened her with a knife.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department said a woman was beaten in her Brevard County home on Saturday and her six-year-old child was taken.

The victim informed police that her child was taken by multiple female suspects who attacked her and threatened her with a knife.

According to police, the suspects were believed to be related to the father of the child, who lives in Alabama.

The suspects took the child and left in an SUV with an Alabama license plate.

A statewide bulletin was issued for the vehicle.

Officers believed the suspects were heading north to Alabama and communicated with multiple agencies across the state for assistance.

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the vehicle traveling west on Interstate 10.

The deputies stopped the vehicle, recovered the child, and detained the suspects.

Arrest warrants were completed for the suspects who were extradited to Brevard County.

