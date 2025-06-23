6 killed in Osceola County semi-truck crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a crash that resulted in the deaths of six people after a 2024 Hyundai Tucson collided with a tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred when the driver of the Hyundai Tucson attempted to pass several vehicles by entering the eastbound lane and lost control while trying to re-enter the westbound lane of State Road 60.

This led to a collision with the semi-truck, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

The occupants of the Hyundai Tucson were trapped inside the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is awaiting confirmation of the identities of the deceased from the medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to Indian River Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

