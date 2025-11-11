4-year-old twins recovering after shooting themselves with mother’s gun, deputies say 

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County investigators say four-year-old twins got hold of their mother’s gun and shot themselves. Now their parents are facing charges.

On Sunday, Orange County deputies arrested the twins’ mother, 39-year-old Keishara B. Goodrum, on two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm, while their father, Maurice Wayne Bright Jr. (40) was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident happened at the family home in the 8300 block of Calais Circle.

According to the arrest report, Goodrum told detectives that she was drinking the night before and placed a handgun under a couch cushion.

She told detectives she woke up the next morning, bought groceries and alcohol, and started making breakfast in the kitchen when she heard a loud “pop” from the living room.

According to the arrest report, Bright was outside grilling at the time but heard the “pop” too.

That’s when the parents realized the twin boys were shot and rushed them to the hospital.

“If you’re going to keep firearms you got to take care of them. You have to understand they need to be locked up away from kids,” said one neighbor.

“My understanding it was an accident, but the gun should have been secured,” said another.

Deputies said the twins remain in critical condition but are stable and recovering at Arnold Palmer Hospital.

According to the arrest report, three other children were inside the home when the incident occurred.

Goodrum and Bright are each being held on $10,000 bonds.

According to Orange County deputies, DCF is now involved in looking after the children.

A judge said the children could either stay with their maternal grandmother, or Bright, if he posts bond and gets out of jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group