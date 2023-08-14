4 people accused of abducting, beating and caging woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people accused of abducting, beating, and caging a woman.

Investigators responded to a residence in Pine Hills around 2:10 p.m. Saturday after they said a woman in her 40s was able to escape her alleged kidnappers and ask neighbors for help.

While at the scene, Channel 9 saw deputies circle the home demanding people to come out.

After about five hours, everyone inside was taken into custody.

Deputies found the woman with minor injuries.

On Sunday, investigators said 37-year-old Monica Latresis Reed, 19-year-old Damon Andrew Tromp, 21-year-old Kevin Rudolph Holmes, and 39-year-old Cortez Marenso Bernard Jackson were taken into custody.

Court documents claim the suspects worked together to tie the victim’s hands and force her into a car while threatening her with a gun.

The arrest affidavit states the suspects forced the woman into a dog cage in a shed in the backyard to get information about a stolen item.

The woman said Monica Reed also pistol-whipped her.

Court records show Reed was previously arrested eight times with accusations ranging from burglary, criminal mischief, battery, witness tampering, stalking, to hitting a pregnant woman.

Jackson has more than a dozen arrests including drug charges, robbery, domestic violence and attempted first-degree murder.

