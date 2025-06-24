31 years after Orlando woman’s murder, her killer is set to be executed

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in Orlando is set to be executed on Tuesday.

Thomas Gudinas was convicted of the brutal killing of Michelle McGrath in Orlando in 1994.

Gudinas’ death will be Florida’s seventh death row execution this year.

Gudinas and his attorney attempted to intervene in the courts, but the execution is proceeding.

McGrath was last seen leaving Barbarella’s bar in Orlando around closing time.

Investigators believe Gudinas attacked her in a nearby parking lot as she was walking to her car.

An autopsy revealed that McGrath was brutally raped and beaten to death.

She was a 1984 graduate of Oak Ridge High School and had been her class’s homecoming queen.

Gudinas was convicted by a jury in Naples a year after the crime.

In issuing the death penalty, then-Judge Belvin Perry said, “The evidence quite clearly establishes that the victim did not meet a swift, merciful and painless death.”

Gudinas’ execution comes after legal proceedings that lingered in the Florida justice system for over 30 years.

