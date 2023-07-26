3 disturbances being monitored in the tropics, 1 now has 0% chance of forming

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update #2:

95L, which has moved into the Caribbean, now has a 0% chance of forming into a tropical storm or depression, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

Update:

There are now three systems being monitored in the tropics, none of which have formed so far.

The one that has the highest chance for development is a newly formed tropical wave off the coast of west Africa.

There is only a 20% chance that that disturbance will organize, but that number could go up.

“We may be watching this for a while -- well into next week,” certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said. “Regardless, there is going to be a lot of uncertainty on if this system can form and then where it will go.”

Read: Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?

Three un-developed systems on the NHC's roster...significant development of the one closest to Florida is unlikely, however, should increase our chance for rain into the weekend. The distant tropical wave has a LOT of uncertainty, obviously, but may bear watching next week. pic.twitter.com/dBqB8kAYTV — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 25, 2023

He said the disturbance in the Caribbean, known as 95L, has been monitored since last week but does not have much of a chance of development as it stays in the Caribbean, well south of Florida.

Waldenberger said the disturbance closest to Florida is a trough of low pressure.

“The chances of this showing significant organization are low, but as it moves closer to us, we should see an increase in rain Friday (and) into the weekend,” he said.

Watch live updates on local weather and weather in the tropics now on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free WFTV weather app.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Afternoon forecast: Tuesday, July 25 Afternoon forecast: Tuesday, July 25





Previous story:

Video: Low-pressure system could bring increased rain chances to Florida this weekend

Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two systems that are moving through the western Atlantic.

The first system, Invest 95L, continues to struggle with any sort of development.

Tropical development looks unlikely for Invest 95L and is now down to around 10%.

Regardless, the system is approaching the Windward Islands and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the Lesser Antilles.

The next watch area, which is a few hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda also has limited chances of developing.

Watch: Seminole County prepares for hurricane response and rescue operations

More likely, it will remain a sloppy low-pressure system that will give us a slighting increased chance for rain into the weekend.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor both storm systems and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: 2 disturbances being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group