26 arrested in fentanyl bust in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 26 suspects in a fentanyl trafficking bust that is now called the largest bust in Osceola County history.

Operation “My Brother’s Keeper” was a three-month sting that started with undercover agents buying small amounts from two brothers, which eventually unraveled a major operation across Orange and Osceola Counties.

Sheriff Marco Lopez held a press conference to discuss the details of the operation.

“That’s a lot of Fentanyl poisoning our communities. The population of Osceola County is roughly 400 something thousand. It could potentially wipe out every man, woman, and child here. You don’t have a bomb; you don’t have a military. What you have here is people illegally pushing this poison”, Sheriff Marco Lopez.

In total, a vehicle, thousands in cash, and over 13 grams of fentanyl.

