20-year-old charged with sexual battery after jogger attacked on Seminole Wekiva Trail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old man is behind bars after investigators say he attacked and raped a woman on the Seminole Wekiva Trail in Longwood.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the attack happened Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. Deputies arrested Patrick Gamache, 20, and charged him with sexual battery.

He is being held in the Seminole County Jail. “I was in shock and I also felt really bad,” said Darian Mohebpour, who was nearby when the crime happened.

Mohebpour, who works at the building right next to where the incident was reported, said one of his coworkers heard the woman scream for help just before police arrived and blocked off the trail. “The police officers blocked off the trail, while the EMT went into the trail with the stretcher, and I didn’t know what was going on,” Mohebpour said. “I found out from another witness that they heard screaming.”

According to a police report, a witness saw the victim on the ground with Gamache on top of her.

In a 911 call, a witness can be heard telling dispatchers, “I need police and medical, there’s a woman being assaulted in the trail behind my work.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gamache used a scooter during the attack and left his T-shirt behind at the scene.

Witnesses who called 911 were able to help investigators identify him. Gamache is expected to face a judge Wednesday.

©2025 Cox Media Group