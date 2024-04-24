20 arrested, 13 wanted in Seminole County drug trafficking ring

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon that 20 people have been arrested and 13 others are wanted in a drug trafficking ring.

Lemma said the arrests are the culmination of a six-month investigation.

He said that the arrests included a UPS store manager who would intercept mail and deliver packages containing drugs.

Lemma said that more than $160,000 worth of guns and drugs were seized.

He said detectives obtained drugs, razors and cellphones that were intended to be illegally delivered via drone to prisoners at the Apalachee Correctional Institution.

Investigators said that one of the 23 guns that were seized was used in a 2019 suicide in Volusia County.

“I’ve said that you cannot arrest your way out of this problem,” Lemma said. “But you can definitely make a significant dent in what’s going on by having the laws on the books and having a team of individuals (who) will have force and hold the bad guys responsible.”

He said five of the people were arrested Tuesday in Seminole and Orange counties.

