2 tropical waves being tracked, one could become next named Atlantic storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are closely monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic, with one wave likely to develop into a named storm within the next 48 hours.

The first tropical wave, Invest 92L, has been gaining organization and is expected to develop soon, potentially becoming Tropical Storm Gabrielle.

Meanwhile, a second tropical wave has emerged off the coast of Africa, with a low 20% chance of development over the next week.

Spaghetti plots released for Invest 92L

Invest 92L has found a gap in the dry air, which has allowed it to become better organized.

The tropical wave off the coast of Africa is currently battling dry and dusty air, which is limiting its chances of development.

However, meteorologists note that conditions may become more favorable by the end of the week.

Fortunately, most models suggest that Invest 92L will remain away from the Caribbean and mainland United States next week.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor its path closely and provide continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group