2 injured in shooting at Colorado high school, suspect also hurt

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two people have been injured in a shooting on a high school campus in Colorado on Wednesday. The suspect also was hurt, officials said.

ABC News reported the patients were in critical condition and on their way to a hospital, according to a spokesperson.

The shooting happened around midday at Evergreen High School, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley said.

All those taken to the hospital are believed to be students, Kelley said. She did not immediately have details on their injuries.

The injured teens were either in the emergency room or undergoing surgery as of mid-afternoon at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, CEO Kevin Cullinan said. He said he does not believe there were any other victims from the shooting.

The FBI Denver office said in a statement that is has personnel responding to assist.

Evergreen, Colorado, is a community of less than 9,000 people located just west of the Denver metro area.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

