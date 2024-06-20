2 new polling locations will open in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Supervisor of Elections has announced two new polling locations to empower voters in the 2024 election season.

Eatonville will open its Town Hall on Kennedy Boulevard for early voting.

The city is honored to offer the opportunity for residents.

“Being an early voting site brings in the fact that you don’t have to find a ride to the polls; you can walk to the voting site,” said Eatonville Mayor Angie Gardner.

Lift Orlando will partner with another new voting location at the Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center.

It will be open for early voting in the Primary Election from Aug. 5 through Aug. 18, 2024, and in the General Election from Oct. 18 through Nov. 3, 2024.

Officials said the additional polling stations would help strengthen democracy in the community and provide access.

“We are delighted to partner with Eatonville and Lift Orlando to open these new locations to better serve the voters of Orlando and Orange County,” said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean. “These locations will help to address the voting deserts that exist in our community.”

Voters can expect the locations to be ready for the 2024 primary and general elections.

See a map of the Eatonville Town Hall below:

See a map of the Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center below:

