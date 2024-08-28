2 low-pressure systems being monitored for possible development in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking two areas of disturbance in the Atlantic.

One area of disorganized storms is near Bermuda, however development is unlikely.

Another area in the Central Atlantic has a 20% chance of tropical formation over the next seven days.

Slow development is possible next week, and it’s unclear where it ends up if it does develop.

If either of the two areas becomes a named storm, it will be called Francine.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

