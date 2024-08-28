News

2 low-pressure systems being monitored for possible development in Atlantic

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

2 low-pressure systems being monitored for possible development in Atlantic The National Hurricane Center is tracking two areas of disturbance in the Atlantic.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking two areas of disturbance in the Atlantic.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

One area of disorganized storms is near Bermuda, however development is unlikely.

Another area in the Central Atlantic has a 20% chance of tropical formation over the next seven days.

Read: Massive Wyld Oaks project in Apopka reveals new renderings, ‘dog park to rival all dog parks’

Slow development is possible next week, and it’s unclear where it ends up if it does develop.

If either of the two areas becomes a named storm, it will be called Francine.

Read: How to save money by getting rid of ‘gray charges’ on your credit card

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!