2 juveniles injured in shooting at Apopka recreational complex, police say

10:30 p.m. Update

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police gave an update on the shooting at a Pop Warner football practice Monday evening, where two juveniles were injured.

Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said they received the call around 8:20 p.m. for a shooting at the Field of Fame, and officers responded to the scene around 8:24 p.m. to secure the area and gather information.

McKinley said three juveniles got into a fight on the football field and carried the fight into the parking lot.

The police chief said one of them grabbed a gun from a car, fired one round and hit two juveniles. One of them was hit in the arm and the other was hit in the torso.

Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, and are expected to be OK.

Investigators said the shooter was detained.

McKinley said it is early on in the investigation, and detectives would give further updates on Tuesday.

Previous story:

Apopka police are investigating a shooting at the Northwest Recreation Complex Monday evening.

A large police presence was reported at the scene near the Field of Fame on Jason Dwelley Parkway.

