2 injured after shooting in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — Two people are hurt following a shooting Monday, the Sanford Police Department said.

Police told Channel 9 that one person has minor injuries and the other suffered critical injuries.

The police department confirmed the shooting happened on Scott Drive, which is near Sanford Avenue.

No other details about what led up to the shooting were released.

