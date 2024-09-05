Local

$1M Scratch-Off lottery ticket sold in Polk County

By WFTV.com News Staff

$1M scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Polk County The Florida Lottery said Haines City's Mary Curatolo won a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH scratch-off ticket.

By WFTV.com News Staff

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Lottery said Haines City’s Mary Curatolo won a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH Scratch-Off ticket.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Curatolo collected her winnings as a lump sum for $664,198.00.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix in Haines City, and the seller will receive a $2,000 commission for the sale.

The $5,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH costs $20 and allows players three ways to win.

To learn more about the $5,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH, visit the Florida Lottery’s website.

Through the Florida Lottery, Scratch-off games have awarded $18.95 billion to Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

Read: Disney sets reopening date for Blizzard Beach Water Park

Read: Orange County Animal Services announces Fall Adoption promotion

Read: Lost cat from Chicago found wandering farm sanctuary in Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!