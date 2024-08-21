News

$1M Powerball winner has come forward -- in Florida

By WFTV.com News Staff
Powerball ticket

Powerball winner (nicolesy/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced Floyd Horner, Jr., of Tega Cay, SC, has come forward to claim the $1 million prize after a drawing that took place on February 1, 2023.

Horner did not purchase the ticket in South Carolina but at a RaceTrac in Lake Wales, Florida.

Horner’s ticket matched all five white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

The RaceTrac will get a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next POWERBALL drawing is Wednesday, August 21, at 10:59 p.m., ET.

The estimated jackpot is approximately $20 million.

According to the POWERBALL website, ticket expiration dates vary from 90 days to one year, depending on where the ticket is purchased.

