17 year old that was shot at a park was streamed live on social media

ORLANDO, Fla. — A teenager was shot in the middle of Willie Mays Park Tuesday. It happened just before 6 pm near the Richmond Heights Community

This is where the young teen was shot. I spoke to his grandmother Wednesday who told me he was just playing basketball when he was hit in the back.

Tuesday night instead of people cheering for points on the basketball court. Detectives were investigating the shots.

“It’s sad you can’t go the park and have fun without getting shot these days,” said Charles Baker who has lived in the community for decades.

Orlando Police confirmed with Channel 9 that a victim was shot at the park. Commissioner Mike Scott shared a video on Facebook about the shooting.

“The good thing is he’s okay he’s in surgery,” Scott said. “He worked on my campaign if you’re a parent with kids ask questions.”

He shared a detail disturbing to people in the community.

“Some of you might have even seen this young man get shot on Facebook Live,” Scott said. “Thankfully that live is gone.”

“That’s the thing with this generation they just want to go on live instead of calling,” Baker said. “That could have been his last breath and they’re live-streaming instead of calling 911.

There are no updates on suspects at this time.

