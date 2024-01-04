17-year-old arrested for shooting death of 16-year-old at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 17-year-old is under arrest and charged with murder for the killer of another teenager at an Orlando apartment complex, according to police.
Orlando Police responded to the Metro Place Apartments on Kirkman around 5:25 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2023, after receiving calls regarding gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found a white SUV stuck on a parking block and located the 16-year-old victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The 16-year-old victim has been identified as Randy Smith
On Wednesday, Trayvon Randell Jackson, 17, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, principal in first degree - armed robbery with a firearm.
