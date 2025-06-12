14 men arrested in Volusia County sting targeting online predators

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In a three-day undercover operation in Volusia County, 14 men were apprehended for attempting to solicit minors for sex.
This operation took place from Thursday to Saturday and focused on internet predators who thought they were in contact with 13- to 15-year-old boys and girls. In reality, they were conversing with undercover detectives.
Some notable cases are that of 25-year-old Moshe Josue Delgado Juarez from Ocala, who escalated the situation by driving his car into a deputy, resulting in a fractured leg.
Juarez is now facing further charges, which include aggravated battery, assault on law enforcement officers, aggravated fleeing with injury, and resisting arrest with violence.
Joshua Lee Walker, a 45-year-old man from Lexington, North Carolina, was arrested while on vacation in Florida with his girlfriend and three children.
The full list of offenders includes:
- Julio Cesar Real Chavarria, 33, South Daytona (Nicaraguan national; ICE detainer placed)
- Mathieu Merveil Kouatonou, 29, Orlando
- Niegel George Johnson, 28, Daytona Beach
- Moshe Josue Delgado Juarez, 25, Ocala
- Sourab Chilakamarri, 26, Daytona Beach
- Reinaldo Ray Medina Jr., 31, South Daytona
- Carlos George Guebara, 51, DeLand
- Kenneth Leon Baldwin Jr., 39, Daytona Beach
- Thomas Edward McKee, 39, Port Orange
- Patrick James Concree, 40, Kissimmee
- Francisco Javier Jurado, 33, Orange City
- Robert Scott Shipley Jr., 26, Vero Beach
- Joseph Alan Williamson, 55, Port Orange
- Joshua Lee Walker, 45, Lexington, N.C.
©2025 Cox Media Group