Local

13-year-old arrested over fire in Ocala school bathroom

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Fort King Middle School fire (Source: Ocala Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

OCALA, Fla. — A fire at Fort King Middle School this week has led to a criminal charge against a student.

Ocala police say a teacher found a soap dispenser on fire in one of the bathrooms at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. The building was evacuated, and a school resource officer extinguished the fire.

Authorities said one student was hurt and taken to a hospital after falling down during the evacuation.

According to police, surveillance video and staff observations identified a 13-year-old student as the suspect. Police said that student confessed and was arrested on a charge of arson to an educational institution.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!