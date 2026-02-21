$11M infrastructure project at Melbourne Orlando Airport to create 500 jobs

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne Orlando International Airport is initiating an $11 million infrastructure project in an effort to generate approximately 500 high-paying jobs and bring new opportunities to the community.

Additionally, the airport received a generous $2.5 million grant from the state earlier this month to help bring this vision to life.

This investment is expected to create 500 new jobs in the air transportation industry, providing many individuals the opportunity to earn an average annual salary of $75,000 to $85,000.

Gov. Ron DeSantis provided funding through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, a state initiative aimed at improving public infrastructure and workforce training. Airport officials plan to use the funds to enlarge the Maintenance and Repair Overhaul apron area, where aircraft are fueled and serviced.

This project will expand aircraft fueling and maintenance areas, allowing the airport to accommodate more flights and maintain smooth operations.

As mentioned in the airport’s grant application, the maintenance upgrades are designed to help the facility grow and improve its operations, ensuring a better experience for everyone.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group