$115 billon budget approved for the state of Florida, just in time before a government shutdown

Florida lawmakers just finalized a state budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, only two weeks shy of a potential government shutdown and the July 1, 2025 deadline for the new fiscal year.

The new budget is $3 billion short from this year and was approved late Monday evening after a 72-hour cool-off period. In the house, 103 representatives approved while 2 voted against it.

Roughly $1.3 billion in tax breaks will be allocated to businesses’ rent.

This package also includes permanent sales tax holidays, including back-to-school supplies exemptions for the month of august.

Disaster relief supplies like waterproof tarps, certain batteries, generators, and other essential items will be tax exempt as well.

Funds were also diverted to transportation projects across Central Florida, including:

CraneRIDES Fleet and route expansion in Altamonte Springs

Brevard County West Central Avenue Bridge replacement

Volusia County North Beach flood mitigation

West mitchell hammock road corridor safety improvements

Winter Park Stirling Avenue Bridge Replacement

Lawmakers also appropriated over $248 million to school districts and charter schools for salary increases for full-time educators, this aligns with the state’s ongoing policy to incrementally increase the teacher wage without a one-time jump.

Most state employees can expect a 2 percent raise, as outlined in one of the packages.

The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and The Department of Corrections are authorized to give their officers up to a 10 percent raise, under certain working hour and certifications.

The budget now awaits Gov. DeSantis’ review, where he can line item veto whatever he chooses before a final sign off.

