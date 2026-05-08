11 people arrested on multiple drug charges after police served a warrant in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Eleven people were arrested Thursday morning in St. Cloud after St. Cloud Police and Kissimmee Police served a search warrant at 810 W. New Nolte Road.

The property had drawn more than 40 calls for police service in 2025.

During the raid, officers seized more than 60 pieces of evidence, which included 28 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The seized items tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Those arrested face various criminal charges including possession, dealing in stolen property, resisting arrest without violence and providing false ID to law enforcement.

Following the search warrant, the City of St. Cloud Code Enforcement and Building Departments condemned the home as uninhabitable.

Osceola County Animal Services removed eight dogs from the home. The agency is currently providing care for the animals.

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